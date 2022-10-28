Driven by increasing interest in private equity from HNWIs, Berlin-based Moonfare, an online investment platform, saw its AUM jump almost 90% YoY to €2.18 billion (US$2.18 billion) as of the end of September. The company, whose digitally-savvy approach makes it easier for investors to access private equity funds, said on Friday (October 28) that the number of investors using its…
Asia’s HNWIs are flocking to PE. That’s benefiting this tech-savvy company
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 28 October 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Exclusive
What 60% drop? Family offices and HNWIs are still keen to dabble in crypto
24 October 2022
Exclusive
Market pressures put onus on balance for HNWIs: Toby Chan of Capital Group
11 October 2022
Climate change opportunities bright spot for U/HNWIs as PE market stumbles
10 October 2022
Moonfare to enter India in digital PE platform’s latest expansion
28 September 2022
Exclusive
U/HNWIs drawn to reduced risk of diversified thematic strategies
12 August 2022
Singapore IAM partners to woo tech-savvy HNWIs
5 August 2022
Moonfare targets Middle East HNWIs with UAE launch
27 July 2022
We are on a mission to revolutionise private market investments: Kit Toh of Moonfare
13 June 2022
Exclusive
Fidelity taps rising private assets interest with Moonfare deal
24 May 2022
Asia’s U/HNWIs eye bigger slice of private markets: Blackstone and UBP
19 April 2022
China’s HNWIs should tap alternatives for long-term returns: Tang Ning of CreditEase
6 April 2022
Digital-savvy Asia HNWIs demand personalisation – and are willing to pay for it: Refinitiv
30 March 2022