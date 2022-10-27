Indonesia’s Bank Central Asia (BCA) has partnered with core banking software provider Avaloq to upgrade its wealth management technology and improve client engagement, according to a statement on Thursday. The bank plans to migrate its wealth management systems to Avaloq Core, a digital platform with core banking operations that supports more than US$4 tn in assets. “Our core banking software…
Bank Central Asia engages Avaloq for WM transformation
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 27 October 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Capital Group expands distribution team for private bank clients in Asia
6 October 2022
Avaloq makes two key hires in Australia
23 September 2022
J.P. Morgan Private Bank hires team head for single coverage in Southeast Asia
6 September 2022
UOB PB nabs market head for Singapore and North Asia from DBS
27 June 2022
Julius Baer picks Southeast Asia group heads from UBS, Bank of Singapore
23 June 2022
UBP grows Asia business with new Greater China team head
27 January 2022
Exclusive
Avaloq still “follows clients onshore” in Asia after sale to NEC
24 January 2022
J.P. Morgan hires new head of Asia private banking operations from Bank of Singapore
13 January 2022
BNP Paribas hires head of equity advisory from Deutsche Bank
10 January 2022
Taipei Fubon bank picks Avaloq to build WM platform for PB business
5 January 2022
UOB appoints regional head for Southeast Asia
20 December 2021
Deutsche Bank WM adds three to Southeast Asia team
29 November 2021