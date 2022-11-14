HSBC Global Private Banking (GPB) has launched a hybrid digital advisory platform for clients in Hong Kong and Singapore, as it aims to elevate its bespoke asset allocation services. The bank first introduced Prism, which is powered by the Aladdin Wealth technology platform, in Europe in 2018. “Prism is our contractual, fee-based advisory proposition, which takes a hybrid approach by…
HSBC GPB brings hybrid digital advisory platform to Asia
By Carly Lau, reporter | 14 November 2022
