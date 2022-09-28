Moonfare will allow eligible private investors in India to access private equity funds at an entry minimum of US$60,000, as the Berlin-based digital investment platform takes its first steps into the South Asian market. The move marks the latest expansion by the group, which is now present in 23 countries across Europe, Asia, America and the Middle East, with a…
Moonfare to enter India in digital PE platform’s latest expansion
By Carly Lau, reporter | 28 September 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Credit Suisse unveils latest leadership changes
22 August 2022
Moonfare targets Middle East HNWIs with UAE launch
27 July 2022
Exclusive
“Strong growth” of wealth management fuels EY’s China expansion plan
19 July 2022
Exclusive
We are on a mission to revolutionise private market investments: Kit Toh of Moonfare
13 June 2022
Exclusive
We will have no hesitation to enter the China onshore market: Albert Chiu of EFG Bank
8 June 2022
Exclusive
Fidelity taps rising private assets interest with Moonfare deal
24 May 2022
DBS and OCBC latest banks to suffer tough 1Q22 for WM
29 April 2022
Exclusive
Why ICICI Bank Private Banking is at the head of India’s unicorn stampede
25 April 2022
Exclusive
Seeing solid wealth growth in India, Avendus WM adding up to 20 RMs
21 April 2022
Exclusive
BNP Paribas to form US$3B asset management JV in India
15 March 2022
Standard Chartered names new India WM head
1 March 2022
Exclusive
Holistic approach and digital tools power growth of StanChart India’s affluent business
11 October 2021