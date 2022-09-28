Text size

Moonfare to enter India in digital PE platform’s latest expansion

By Carly Lau, reporter | 28 September 2022
Image by DARSHAK PANDYA from Pixabay

Moonfare will allow eligible private investors in India to access private equity funds at an entry minimum of US$60,000, as the Berlin-based digital investment platform takes its first steps into the South Asian market. The move marks the latest expansion by the group, which is now present in 23 countries across Europe, Asia, America and the Middle East, with a…

