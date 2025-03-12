Exclusive
“ESG is an investment process, not a product”: BNP Paribas AM Singapore CEO

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 13 March 2025
Angelia Chin-Sharpe, BNP Paribas

The underperformance of sustainable thematic products in recent times has likely discouraged investors from exploring these opportunities. To capture investor interest, discussions should emphasise investment potential rather than sustainability itself, recommends BNP Paribas Asset Management. ESG is integrated into the investment process across all asset classes, including fixed income, equities, and private assets at the fund manager, according to Singapore…

