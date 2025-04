UK asset manager aberdeen investments (aberdeen) has appointed a senior investment director for its Asia-Pacific equities team, the firm announced on Thursday. Based in Singapore, Isaac Thong will lead the firm’s Asian income strategies. Succeeding the departing Yoojeong Oh, Thong will report directly to Flavia Cheong, head of APAC equities. With over 15 years of experience, Thong was most recently…

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch Get in touch [email protected]