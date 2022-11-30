Exclusive
How to build ESG portfolios with impact investing: Fan Cheuk Wan of HSBC GPB

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 30 November 2022

With climate change ranking as one of the threats to the global economy over the next decade, Fan Cheuk Wan believes “it is mission critical to build future-proof portfolios which are resilient to withstand climate and biodiversity risks”. “Ignoring climate change and ESG risks when investing is no longer a viable option,” the managing director and chief investment officer, Asia,…

