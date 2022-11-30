With climate change ranking as one of the threats to the global economy over the next decade, Fan Cheuk Wan believes “it is mission critical to build future-proof portfolios which are resilient to withstand climate and biodiversity risks”. “Ignoring climate change and ESG risks when investing is no longer a viable option,” the managing director and chief investment officer, Asia,…
Exclusive
How to build ESG portfolios with impact investing: Fan Cheuk Wan of HSBC GPB
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 30 November 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
“Product impact first”: How a US$900m Credit Suisse strategy tackles ESG
4 October 2022
HSBC adds sustainable strategy for U/HNW clients in Singapore
20 September 2022
Exclusive
HSBC GPB has a winning formula: Philip Kunz
23 August 2022
Exclusive
ESG 2.0 – Don’t get distracted by short-term noise: J.P. Morgan AM’s Tomomi Shimada on energy transition
8 July 2022
Exclusive
We build DPM mandates for the long haul: Lina Lim of HSBC GPB
6 July 2022
UBP gunning for 100% sustainable portfolios: Michaël Lok
20 June 2022
Exclusive
CIO Weekly – We don’t see recessions for major economies: Fan Cheuk Wan of HSBC GPB
16 June 2022
HSBC GPB launches biodiversity DPM in partnership with Lombard Odier
4 May 2022
Exclusive
Why UBS GWM is cautious on renewable energy in the near-term
25 March 2022
Exclusive
Ex-HSBC Australia PB head turns passion for impact investing into ESG-focused digital WM platform
22 March 2022
Sustainable investing has reached mainstream: Yves Bogni of UBS
4 March 2022
High-end manufacturing and green investment will drive China’s growth: HSBC
9 December 2021