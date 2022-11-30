Indosuez Wealth Management (Indosuez WM) has named three senior wealth management experts for new market segments that include Southeast Asia and North Asia. Sandy Chen, who has nearly 20 years’ experience in the wealth management industry, will become the managing director and senior banker of Indosuez WM. Before joining Indosuez WM, Chen worked as a senior vice president at UOB…
Indosuez WM hires three specialists to boost SEA presence
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 30 November 2022
