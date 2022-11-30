Text size

Indosuez WM hires three specialists to boost SEA presence

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 30 November 2022
photo by Shutterstock

Indosuez Wealth Management (Indosuez WM) has named three senior wealth management experts for new market segments that include Southeast Asia and North Asia. Sandy Chen, who has nearly 20 years’ experience in the wealth management industry, will become the managing director and senior banker of Indosuez WM. Before joining Indosuez WM, Chen worked as a senior vice president at UOB…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News