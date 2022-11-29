Exclusive
Karma Capital believes DPM could be route to Singapore expansion

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 29 November 2022
Marina Bay, Singapore. Photo by Mike Enerio on Unsplash

Mumbai-based Karma Capital is targeting Singapore’s growing family office segment with its long-only equity-led discretionary portfolio management (DPM) service. “We’re still exploring the possibility of how do we work in this market. Do we work remotely from India, work with a partner in Singapore, or we set up our own small office,” CEO Rajnish Girdhar told Asian Private Banker. The boutique…

