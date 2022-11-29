Mumbai-based Karma Capital is targeting Singapore’s growing family office segment with its long-only equity-led discretionary portfolio management (DPM) service. “We’re still exploring the possibility of how do we work in this market. Do we work remotely from India, work with a partner in Singapore, or we set up our own small office,” CEO Rajnish Girdhar told Asian Private Banker. The boutique…
Karma Capital believes DPM could be route to Singapore expansion
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 29 November 2022
