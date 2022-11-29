Exclusive
Text size

From advisory to delivering the whole platform: Bernard Wai on the value of “one Citi”

By Carly Lau, reporter | 29 November 2022

Citi Private Bank (Citi PB) has used its holistic “one Citi” platform to grow its Asian client base in the vibrant family office segment by about 40% over the last two years. “This year is a big wake-up call. Everyone is thinking about how to systematically diversify their portfolios and just as importantly, how to transfer their wealth to the…

