Citi Private Bank (Citi PB) has used its holistic “one Citi” platform to grow its Asian client base in the vibrant family office segment by about 40% over the last two years. “This year is a big wake-up call. Everyone is thinking about how to systematically diversify their portfolios and just as importantly, how to transfer their wealth to the…
From advisory to delivering the whole platform: Bernard Wai on the value of “one Citi”
By Carly Lau, reporter | 29 November 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Citi Private Bank hires HNW team leader from UBS
16 November 2022
Exclusive
HSBC GPB brings hybrid digital advisory platform to Asia
14 November 2022
New wealth centre highlights Citi’s confidence in Hong Kong
14 November 2022
Citi opens first global wealth centre in Hong Kong’s Kowloon
1 November 2022
Citi hires Hong Kong HNW team head from UBS
11 October 2022
Citi looks outside banking to beef up family office expertise
1 July 2022
Citi PB hires global head of family office group from J.P. Morgan PB
15 June 2022
Exclusive
We don’t chase what is popular: Daniel Chan of Citi Global Wealth
6 June 2022
Bank of Singapore hires MEA team head from Citi Private Bank
16 May 2022
New Asia Pacific global WM head expected to boost Citi’s key wealth hubs
12 April 2022
Exclusive
“We don’t believe in advisory”: Why Leo Wealth puts DPM at its core
11 April 2022
BNP Paribas hires head of equity advisory from Deutsche Bank
10 January 2022