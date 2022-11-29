Text size

Hong Kong and Singapore millennials favour bespoke financial advice: St. James’s Place survey

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 29 November 2022
Photo by Larry Tao on Unsplash

Millennials in Singapore and Hong Kong prefer personalised financial advice and planning over robo advisory, while having a growing interest in responsible investing, according to a survey commissioned by British multinational wealth management company St. James’s Place Asia (SJP). “Overall, what our research shows is that Singapore and Hong Kong millennial investors take a more personalised approach to investing and…

