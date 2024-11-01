This is a sponsored article from HSBC Asset Management.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

The Asia credit market has seen solid performance year-to-date and is generally outperforming other major bond markets. The US rate-cutting cycle, as well as Asia’s supportive macroeconomic backdrop, should sustain Asia credit’s momentum. While there has been a downward move in global bond yields year-to-date, Asia credit’s yields remain compelling.

Alfred Mui, head of Asian fixed income investment management at HSBC Asset Management, discusses the case for diversifying into Asia credit.

Learn more: https://www.assetmanagement.hsbc.com.hk/en/intermediary/news-and-insights/asia-credit-a-resurgence-rooted-in-resilience-and-relative-value-article