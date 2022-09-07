BNP Paribas Asset Management has appointed a new CEO and head of distribution for Asia Pacific, the firm announced on Wednesday. Effective 15 September, Mike Nikou will join the European fund house in APAC. He succeeds Steven Billiet, who has served as the firm’s Asia Pacific head after being appointed head of global client group in August last year. Nikou…
BNP Paribas Asset Management names Asia-Pacific CEO
By Carly Lau, reporter | 7 September 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Exclusive
StanChart WM names new investment head from BNP Paribas
5 September 2022
HSBC names global head of wealth sales
8 August 2022
Nordea Asset Management names new head of Asia-Pacific distribution
12 July 2022
Value Partners names new head of intermediaries for Asia Pacific
7 July 2022
Vontobel AM names industry veteran as new Asia head
5 July 2022
BNP Paribas AM picks Singapore CEO
5 July 2022
HSBC names global & Asia Pacific head of alternatives
30 May 2022
Exclusive
BNP Paribas Southeast Asia heavyweight to take on new role
3 May 2022
Exclusive
BNP Paribas to form US$3B asset management JV in India
15 March 2022
Exclusive
BNP Paribas WM hires head of sustainable investments for Asia from Credit Suisse
1 March 2022
Janus Henderson appoints new head of distribution for Asia
29 November 2021
BlackRock appoints Asia Pacific head of wealth
18 October 2021