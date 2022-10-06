Text size

Capital Group expands distribution team for private bank clients in Asia

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 6 October 2022

Capital Group has added a director for financial intermediaries for Singapore and Southeast Asia as the US asset manager expands its intermediary and distribution strategy for private bank clients in the region. Based in Singapore, Vanessa Huang reports to Suyin Tan, managing dire ctor, financial intermediaries for Singapore and Southeast Asia, who herself recently joined from Goldman Sachs Asset Management….

