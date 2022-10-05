French private equity company Ardian is partnering with fintech platform iCapital to broaden its suite of private markets investments for global wealth managers. Ardian, which has more than US$141bn in alternative AUM, will use iCapital’s technology platform and structuring solutions to provide wealth managers and their clients with access to Ardian’s private markets’ expertise and suite of alternative investment strategies…
iCapital eyes greater reach with wealth managers through tie-up
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 5 October 2022
