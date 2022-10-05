Text size

iCapital eyes greater reach with wealth managers through tie-up

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 5 October 2022
Unsplash by Jason Briscoe

French private equity company Ardian is partnering with fintech platform iCapital to broaden its suite of private markets investments for global wealth managers. Ardian, which has more than US$141bn in alternative AUM, will use iCapital’s technology platform and structuring solutions to provide wealth managers and their clients with access to Ardian’s private markets’ expertise and suite of alternative investment strategies…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News