Text size

Asia’s bear market about to lose its bite: Morgan Stanley

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 5 October 2022

Investors should look to South Korea and Taiwan for Asian countries whose stock markets will recover best from the lengthy bear market, according to Morgan Stanley, which attached an overweight rating to both in a research report on Wednesday. “Both have substantially underperformed this year with a classic inventory cycle inflexion likely to be the catalyst over the next quarter…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News