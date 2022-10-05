BNP Paribas Wealth Management (BNP Paribas WM) has hired a Credit Suisse China market leader following their departure from the Swiss bank, people familiar with the situation told Asian Private Banker. Luke Chiu, managing director and China market leader, will join BNP Paribas WM as market leader for Hong Kong, the people said. He will report to Lemuel Lee, Hong…
Exclusive
Credit Suisse China market leader to join BNP Paribas WM
By Carly Lau, reporter | 5 October 2022
