Following a tumultuous 2022, asset managers leaned toward sustainable credit solutions as well as total returns and Japan for this year as they pitched their products to industry participants at Asian Private Banker’s sixth APB Intensive event. More than 60 fund selection executives from over 30 private bank and wealth management institutions tuned in to watch the quick-fire, eight-minute pitches…
Intensive 6.0 – The future of sustainability is debt, not equity
By Carly Lau, reporter | 24 February 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
Exclusive
Credit Suisse’s Benjamin Cavalli: Upskilling RMs key to sustainability push
21 February 2023
Fidelity International launches Hong Kong fund platform in GBA push
7 November 2022
Exclusive
Premium Pickers – Uncertain future prompts Bank of Singapore to play defence
11 October 2022
Alternative asset manager Altive eyes US$600 million in AUM after just three years
19 September 2022
Neuberger Berman on the strategies U/HNWIs choose to blunt inflation
23 August 2022
Pictet AM on track in Japan: CEO Takuhide Hagino
8 August 2022
Exclusive
APB Intensive 5.0: Fund selectors talk diversification
4 July 2022
Ark, T. Rowe Price and DWS: How these funds performed after the APB Intensive
22 June 2022
Exclusive
PB clients flock to alts and ESG to beat inflation: Chng Chia Chia of J.P. Morgan AM
27 May 2022
€537B manager develops Asia smart city bond fund to meet demand
3 May 2022
Pictet picks two equity partners from Asia wealth and asset businesses
12 April 2022
Swiss private bank partners £1.7B boutique for Asia equity push
3 March 2022