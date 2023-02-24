Exclusive
Intensive 6.0 – The future of sustainability is debt, not equity

By Carly Lau, reporter | 24 February 2023

Following a tumultuous 2022, asset managers leaned toward sustainable credit solutions as well as total returns and Japan for this year as they pitched their products to industry participants at Asian Private Banker’s sixth APB Intensive event. More than 60 fund selection executives from over 30 private bank and wealth management institutions tuned in to watch the quick-fire, eight-minute pitches…

