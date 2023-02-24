Diminished liquidity from nearly frozen capital markets will likely push investors to look to alternative lenders for liquidity solutions, and this should create opportunities in distressed credit and special situations lending, according to Gary Leung from J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Similar opportunities also exist in tactical real estate, where managers can buy select assets from financially troubled owners at a…
J.P. Morgan AM sees opportunities in distressed debt, special situations
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 24 February 2023
