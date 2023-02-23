The market rebound at the start of 2023 has raised hopes among private banks and asset managers that last year’s market rout is well and truly a thing of the past. Against that positive backdrop, Asian Private Banker’s sixth APB Intensive saw four leading asset management groups pitch their funds to a select audience of the region’s most important private bank…
Premium Picker – Why fund selectors are calling 2023 the year of yield
By Carly Lau, reporter | 23 February 2023
