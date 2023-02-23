Text size

Citi appoints Singapore retail head as part of plan to add US$150bn in AUM

By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 23 February 2023

Citi has named a new Singapore head for its retail bank business, as the lender aims to boost its wealth business in the Southeast Asian city and Hong Kong with an ambitious target of adding US$150 billion in AUM by 2025. Matt Read has been named as Citibank Singapore’s retail banking head, effective 17 April, according to a statement on…

