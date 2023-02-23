Exclusive


Lighthouse Canton: Fast-growing IAM sets sights on Greater China wealth

By Carly Lau, reporter | 23 February 2023

After growing its AUM to nearly US$3.5 billion from US$2 billion 18 months ago, Singapore-based IAM Lighthouse Canton is looking to expand its Greater China expertise to tap this growing market. “We have crossed US$3 billion AUM now, and that happened because a lot of clients saw value in what we were doing,” said Shilpi Chowdhary, CEO of Lighthouse Canton….

