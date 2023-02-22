Text size

EFG hires Credit Suisse China market head as Hong Kong CEO

By Carly Lau, reporter | 22 February 2023

EFG has appointed a new Hong Kong CEO from Credit Suisse, marking the latest senior departure in Asia from the Swiss universal bank. David Louie will join EFG in April 2023 and will be responsible for driving EFG’s growth momentum in the Hong Kong market. The appointment is currently pending regulatory approval and was announced as part of EFG’s full-year…

