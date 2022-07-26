Exclusive
Text size

How a US$1.4tn asset manager is hunting for alpha in Chinese stocks

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 26 July 2022
Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash

T. Rowe Price, the US asset manager with US$1.4 trillion in global AUM, is betting that rising demand from private bank clients for Chinese equities and alternatives will help it achieve a stronger performance in 2H2022. Like many big fund managers, the group has been hit by weak sentiment and market volatility in 1H2022. However, it has identified opportunities for…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News