T. Rowe Price, the US asset manager with US$1.4 trillion in global AUM, is betting that rising demand from private bank clients for Chinese equities and alternatives will help it achieve a stronger performance in 2H2022. Like many big fund managers, the group has been hit by weak sentiment and market volatility in 1H2022. However, it has identified opportunities for…
Exclusive
How a US$1.4tn asset manager is hunting for alpha in Chinese stocks
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 26 July 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Asia U/HNWIs seeking shelter in liquidity and income: US$631bn fund manager
20 July 2022
Exclusive
Are China’s high-tech small caps the next big opportunity? This fund manager thinks so
14 July 2022
T. Rowe Price adds regional head of intermediary from Eastspring
13 July 2022
Chinese stocks to provide “bright spot in the stormy sea” in 2H22: UBS CIO
11 July 2022
Unfazed by tech rout, Chinese investors stick with home bias
17 May 2022
Chinese stocks have likely “crossed a turning point”: UBS GWM
5 April 2022
Exclusive
US$425B Chinese asset manager seeks to launch Singapore unit
31 March 2022
CIO Weekly – Investors should not “jump the gun” on Chinese equities: Jack Siu of Credit Suisse
24 February 2022
India a breeding ground for growth stocks: Phil Lee of Mirae Asset
28 January 2022
Exclusive
Attractive valuations don’t offset the risks: PBs sound warning on Chinese tech stocks
7 January 2022
Fund managers ink deal targeting Malaysian HNW investors
5 January 2022
Exclusive
Chinese asset managers likely to beat foreign players in GBA WM Connect: CSOP AM
4 November 2021