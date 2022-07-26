Citi has named a more than three-decade veteran of the bank as its new Asia head of Citigold and Citigold Private Client (CPC). The US lender said on Tuesday that C.R. Sambamurthy (Shyam), most recently head of international personal banking, will return from a sabbatical to take up the role. Effective 1 August and based in Singapore, he will report…
Citi names Asia head for Citigold and Citigold Private Client
By Kylie Wong, contributor | 26 July 2022
