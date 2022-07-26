Text size

UBS GWM’s 2Q22 profit before tax falls amid “uncertain times”

By Carly Lau, reporter | 26 July 2022

UBS Global Wealth Management’s (UBS GWM) profit before tax fell 11% YoY to US$1.16 billion in 2Q22 as the Swiss bank was hit by market volatility and poor investment sentiment. However, inflows of net new fees-generating assets (NNGFA) in Asia-Pacific during the quarter helped to offset other regions. Citing one of the worst periods for global markets in recent history,…

