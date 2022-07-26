UBS Global Wealth Management’s (UBS GWM) profit before tax fell 11% YoY to US$1.16 billion in 2Q22 as the Swiss bank was hit by market volatility and poor investment sentiment. However, inflows of net new fees-generating assets (NNGFA) in Asia-Pacific during the quarter helped to offset other regions. Citing one of the worst periods for global markets in recent history,…
UBS GWM’s 2Q22 profit before tax falls amid “uncertain times”
By Carly Lau, reporter | 26 July 2022
