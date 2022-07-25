J.P. Morgan Asset Management (J.P. Morgan AM) has named a senior regional alternatives distribution executive for HNWIs, according to an internal memo seen by Asian Private Banker. Gary Leung has joined as head of retail alternatives for Asia Pacific Client, with immediate effect. Leung will be based in Hong Kong and report to Dan Watkins, CEO for Asia Pacific. He…
J.P. Morgan AM adds Asia Pacific retail alternatives distribution head
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 25 July 2022
