The growing number of HNWIs in China and elsewhere in Asia is fuelling Singapore’s status as the region’s leading hub for wealth management and family office services, believes offshore law firm Carey Olsen. At a recent event, Rachel Yao, head of Carey Olsen’s trust and private wealth practice in Asia, pointed out that China’s total size of investable assets reached…
Why Singapore is a “rising star” for China’s family offices
By Kylie Wong, contributor | 25 July 2022
