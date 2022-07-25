Exclusive
ESG 2.0 – Crop diversification and income? Nuveen’s Martin Davies explains

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 25 July 2022

Compared to traditional stocks and bonds, how does land-based investment provide a reliable hedge against inflation in the long-term? And what does it mean to diversify via crop types, and how does that translate into performance? Martin Davies, global head of Nuveen Natural Capital, shares all this and more with Asian Private Banker. “Diversifying by different crop types [such as…

