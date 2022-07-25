Compared to traditional stocks and bonds, how does land-based investment provide a reliable hedge against inflation in the long-term? And what does it mean to diversify via crop types, and how does that translate into performance? Martin Davies, global head of Nuveen Natural Capital, shares all this and more with Asian Private Banker. “Diversifying by different crop types [such as…
ESG 2.0 – Crop diversification and income? Nuveen’s Martin Davies explains
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 25 July 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Asia U/HNWIs seeking shelter in liquidity and income: US$631bn fund manager
20 July 2022
Why income strategies are sweeping across private banks’ product shelves
18 July 2022
Extreme volatility creates opportunities: Credit Suisse AM’s Asia-Pacific head
14 July 2022
APB Intensive 5.0: Fund selectors talk diversification
4 July 2022
How real estate can fortify your portfolio against inflation: Henry Chui of Nuveen
20 June 2022
ESG 2.0 – Do social media help in ESG screening? Markus Müller of Deutsche Bank IPB weighs in
17 May 2022
CIO Weekly – Why China onshore equities offer better diversification: Redmond Wong of Saxo Markets
14 April 2022
Exclusive
DPM Corner – Our quantitative approach shields clients from volatility: David Loo of Lombard Odier
11 March 2022
DBS posts larger 3Q21 net profit, with second highest fee income on record
5 November 2021
Need another reason to invest in ESG? Try income
5 October 2021
Exclusive
Regulatory uncertainty calls for flexibility and diversification in pre-IPO planning
29 September 2021
DBS PB’s in-house products reach S$10 billion AUM, Barbell Income Fund tops chart
16 September 2021