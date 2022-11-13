Exclusive
How a US$476B IAM is looking to lure private clients in Asia

By Carly Lau, reporter | 14 November 2022
Allspring Global Investments deployed its best expertise for its expansion into Asia this year. The US-based independent asset manager opened its first office in the region in Japan in August, which it followed up by receiving a licence in Singapore.  “We already have a meaningful client base in the Asia Pacific region,” Andy Sowerby, the head of Allspring’s international client group,…

