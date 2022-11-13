Exclusive
Text size

How Julius Baer is focusing on wealth protection amid global changes

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 14 November 2022
Photo by Peter Nguyen on Unsplash

Many families have used a period dominated by COVID-19, regulatory change and geopolitical tensions to reflect on their priorities and attitude to risk. Julius Baer, the Swiss pure-play, says these complexities have accelerated demand from families for wealth planning. Families have realised the importance of working with wealth planning professionals on issues such as succession planning, family governance and legacy…

