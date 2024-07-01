Over the past five years, BNY Mellon’s Global Credit strategy has significantly outperformed its benchmark. Adam Whitely, who manages the US$1.5 billion strategy which focuses on US investment grade credit, shared its secrets to success with Asian Private Banker. “At a sector level, we currently favour utilities, which typically exhibit defensive characteristics in the event of a sub-trend economic environment,”…
“Our quest for alpha”: Inside BNY Mellon’s US$1.5bn global credit strategy
