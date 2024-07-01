Exclusive
Text size

“Our quest for alpha”: Inside BNY Mellon’s US$1.5bn global credit strategy

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 1 July 2024
Adam Whiteley, BNY Mellon

Over the past five years, BNY Mellon’s Global Credit strategy has significantly outperformed its benchmark. Adam Whitely, who manages the US$1.5 billion strategy which focuses on US investment grade credit, shared its secrets to success with Asian Private Banker. “At a sector level, we currently favour utilities, which typically exhibit defensive characteristics in the event of a sub-trend economic environment,”…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]

Related News