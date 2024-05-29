Revolut, Fidelity partner in Singapore to offer money market investments

Revolut has partnered with Fidelity International to launch an interest-bearing product in Singapore, offering high interest rates to help investors beat inflation without lock-in periods or minimum deposit requirements, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Revolut’s Flexible Accounts, serving high-net-worth individuals and retail investors, will invest deposited funds in USD-denominated money market funds (MMF) managed by Fidelity International. These MMFs aim…

