Exclusive
Text size

Revolut, Fidelity partner in Singapore to offer money market investments

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 29 May 2024
Flexible Accounts

Revolut has partnered with Fidelity International to launch an interest-bearing product in Singapore, offering high interest rates to help investors beat inflation without lock-in periods or minimum deposit requirements, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Revolut’s Flexible Accounts, serving high-net-worth individuals and retail investors, will invest deposited funds in USD-denominated money market funds (MMF) managed by Fidelity International. These MMFs aim…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]

Related News