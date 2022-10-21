Exclusive
Text size

“They are going to crash us”: Franklin Templeton APAC chairman on the two mega risks

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 21 October 2022
Ben Meng, Franklin Templeton

Demographics and climate change are the two big trends to keep track of “because they’re coming to us like a big freight train and they’re going to crash us”. That is according to Ben Meng, Asia Pacific chairman of Franklin Templeton. Meng, who is also the executive sponsor of sustainability for the group, recommends that we either “get on the…

