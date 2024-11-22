Key long-term themes for bond markets and their impact on today’s portfolios

This is a sponsored article from LGIM.

In this second part of a three-part series, Matthew Rees, Head of Global Bond Strategies, joins Ben Bennett, Head of Investment Strategy Asia, to discuss the big themes set to disrupt markets in the coming years. Several factors point to structurally higher inflation and bond yields, but this could be offset by productivity-enhancing AI and China’s economic transition. Companies will need to adapt in order to thrive, and many will fall by the wayside. Avoiding the losers is just as important as picking the winners for bond investors.

Watch the full video here.