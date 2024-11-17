Sponsored
Opportunities for fixed income investors across tight credit spreads and high yields

17 November 2024
With credit spreads near historic lows but total yields remaining attractive for many investors, the bond market is increasingly becoming one for stock pickers searching out areas that could still generate attractive returns. Our head of global bond strategies, Matthew Rees, and our head of investment strategy in Asia, Ben Bennett, discuss these pockets of value, from European credit to emerging market high yield and even relative value interest rate positions.

