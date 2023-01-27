Text size

BNP Paribas AM appoints Malaysia CEO

By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 27 January 2023

BNP Paribas Asset Management (BNPP AM) has named a new CEO of Malaysia. Daniel Choong succeeds Angelia Chin-Sharpe, who relocated to Singapore last August following her appointment as the firm’s CEO in the city state. Based in Kuala Lumpur, Choong will report to Chin-Sharpe. His appointment is subject to regulatory approval. Choong was most recently managing director and head of…

