Partners Group has hired a head of private wealth for Asia Pacific, the firm confirmed with Asian Private Banker. Henry Chui is relocating from Hong Kong to Singapore to join the US$131 billion asset manager from US$1.2 trillion rival Nuveen, where he was a managing director, head of private wealth for Asia Pacific. Prior to that, he was head of…
Partners Group nets Asia-Pacific head of private wealth from Nuveen
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 21 September 2022
