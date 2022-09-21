Text size

Partners Group nets Asia-Pacific head of private wealth from Nuveen

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 21 September 2022

Partners Group has hired a head of private wealth for Asia Pacific, the firm confirmed with Asian Private Banker. Henry Chui is relocating from Hong Kong to Singapore to join the US$131 billion asset manager from US$1.2 trillion rival Nuveen, where he was a managing director, head of private wealth for Asia Pacific. Prior to that, he was head of…

