Indosuez WM names two market heads

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 21 September 2022

Indosuez Wealth Management has appointed two market heads in its Singapore branch, Asian Private Banker can reveal. The global wealth management brand of Crédit Agricole Group has named Ong Yeng Fang, former head of UOB Private Bank, as Southeast Asia global market head for its Singapore branch, while Rosemarie Chong was appointed as UHNWI & Wealth Partnership market head. Ong…

