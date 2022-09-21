Julius Baer announced on Wednesday that it has taken its first step into onshore China by acquiring a stake in GROW Investment Group, a domestic asset management company. The Swiss private banking group, which manages US$159 billion in Asia, has made a low double-digit million US dollar equity investment into GROW. “The cooperation between GROW and Julius Baer will undoubtedly…
Julius Baer enters onshore China with new partnership
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 21 September 2022
