UBS names head of social impact and philanthropy for Southeast Asia

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 22 September 2022

UBS has appointed a head of social impact and philanthropy for Southeast Asia, based in Singapore. Sheryl Fofaria has re-joined the Swiss private bank from J.P. Morgan where she led the philanthropy centre in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, advising wealth management clients on using philanthropy strategically to address social and environmental issues. Prior to that, Fofaria worked at UBS…

