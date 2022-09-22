UBS has appointed a head of social impact and philanthropy for Southeast Asia, based in Singapore. Sheryl Fofaria has re-joined the Swiss private bank from J.P. Morgan where she led the philanthropy centre in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, advising wealth management clients on using philanthropy strategically to address social and environmental issues. Prior to that, Fofaria worked at UBS…
UBS names head of social impact and philanthropy for Southeast Asia
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 22 September 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
J.P. Morgan Private Bank hires team head for single coverage in Southeast Asia
6 September 2022
BlackRock appoints Southeast Asia head of wealth
29 August 2022
Deutsche Bank WM Southeast Asia group head departs
22 August 2022
UBS GWM hires head of philanthropy services for Greater China
17 August 2022
Citi names Asia head for Citigold and Citigold Private Client
26 July 2022
Deutsche Bank WM Southeast Asia head departs
21 July 2022
Vontobel AM names industry veteran as new Asia head
5 July 2022
Deutsche Bank WM Southeast Asia investment team head departs
6 June 2022
HSBC names global & Asia Pacific head of alternatives
30 May 2022
UBS GWM hires Southeast Asia wealth planning veteran
5 May 2022
Pictet WM adds Asia philanthropy services head to meet rising needs in the region
8 February 2022
UOB appoints regional head for Southeast Asia
20 December 2021