Global wealth expected to grow despite war and inflation: Credit Suisse

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 20 September 2022
(Shutterstock image)

Global wealth is expected to increase by 36% to US$169 trillion by 2026 although worldwide inflation and the Russia-Ukraine war are likely to hamper real wealth creation, according to Credit Suisse. In its Global Wealth Report 2022 – Leading perspectives to navigate the future published on Tuesday, the Zurich-headquartered bank forecasts that global wealth per adult will have passed the…

