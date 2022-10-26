Text size

T. Rowe Price names head of APAC distribution

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 26 October 2022

T. Rowe Price, the US-based fund manager with about US$1.2 trillion in AUM, has made a senior appointment in a bid to further expand its distribution business in Asia Pacific. Elsie Chan is the new head of Asia Pacific distribution, leading T. Rowe Price’s distribution teams based in Australia, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore, according to an announcement on Wednesday….

