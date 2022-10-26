UBS has launched a new digital wealth management platform targeted at prospective clients in the Greater Bay Area (GBA) of China with at least US$150,000 in invested assets. After almost six years of planning, WE.UBS was introduced in Qianhai, Shenzhen on Wednesday by UBS Fund Distribution (Shenzhen) Company Limited (UBS FS), wholly-owned by UBS. It is the second digital wealth…
UBS targets GBA affluent market with “unique” new digital platform
By Carly Lau, reporter | 26 October 2022
