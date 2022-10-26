Text size

StanChart’s 3Q2022 profit climbs despite drop in WM income

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 26 October 2022
Photo by Chengting Xie on Unsplash

Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered reported a strong performance in 3Q22 even as income from its wealth management business fell by 15%. The London-headquartered group’s underlying profit before tax in the quarter surged by 35% to US$1.4bn YoY, a release on Wednesday said, fuelled by its markets unit’s record business performance, of which income was up 21%. Higher interest rates also…

