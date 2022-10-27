Deutsche Bank International Private Bank (IPB) has appointed a group head for global South Asia (GSA) UK team, the German lender said on Thursday. Based in London, Nisheet Gupta will manage the GSA UK team, as well as cover UHNW clients and focus on the global Indian segment in the UK. He will report to Amrit Singh, head of wealth…
Deutsche Bank IPB hires global South Asia group head from Standard Chartered
By Carly Lau, reporter | 27 October 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Deutsche Bank WM Southeast Asia group head departs
22 August 2022
Deutsche Bank WM Southeast Asia head departs
21 July 2022
Standard Chartered names new global head of digital business
20 July 2022
Citi PB hires global head of family office group from J.P. Morgan PB
15 June 2022
Deutsche Bank WM Southeast Asia investment team head departs
6 June 2022
Bank of Singapore hires MEA team head from Citi Private Bank
16 May 2022
Standard Chartered hires head of Hong Kong wealth management from Citibank
1 April 2022
Exclusive
Our onshore India presence sets us apart in cross-border financing for South Asian clients: Deutsche Bank WM
2 March 2022
Pictet WM hires Greater China market group head from J.P. Morgan PB
16 February 2022
Deutsche Bank PB looks to HSBC to fill global head of products role
12 January 2022
BNP Paribas hires head of equity advisory from Deutsche Bank
10 January 2022
Deutsche Bank WM on hiring spree in India
1 December 2021