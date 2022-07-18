Exclusive
Why income strategies are sweeping across private banks’ product shelves

By Carly Lau, reporter | 18 July 2022
Investment strategies that pay out income have become a common sight on private banks’ product shelves across Asia in 1H2022, as surging inflation, slower economic growth and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine dampen the performance of riskier assets. Below, big fund houses explain why income-focused products have soared in popularity as private banks seek out strategies to cater to clients in…

