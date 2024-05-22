Chinese wealth managers are accelerating their transition from product sellers to more sophisticated firms offering broader wealth solutions after a tough year that was characterised by numerous defaults and the demise of some once-mighty players. Released earlier this week, Asian Private Banker’s 2023 China Wealth Report reflected how the gloomy Chinese economy reshaped the wealth management landscape in China. It…
APB Insights: China’s wealth managers endure painful transition after tough 2023
