Exclusive
Text size

APB Insights: China’s wealth managers endure painful transition after tough 2023

By Stanley Yupu Li, reporter | 23 May 2024
Beijing, China

Chinese wealth managers are accelerating their transition from product sellers to more sophisticated firms offering broader wealth solutions after a tough year that was characterised by numerous defaults and the demise of some once-mighty players. Released earlier this week, Asian Private Banker’s 2023 China Wealth Report reflected how the gloomy Chinese economy reshaped the wealth management landscape in China. It…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]

Related News