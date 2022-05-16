Wealth continuum players were among the most aggressive hirers of private banking talent last year, according to Asian Private Banker’s Asia 2021 Private Banking RM Headcount & AUM per RM data, as they sought to bolster their presence in the key regional hubs of Hong Kong and Singapore. RM headcount across the region grew by 2.85% during the year to…
Exclusive
APB Insights: Wealth continuum players the top hirers of 2021
By Carly Lau, reporter | 16 May 2022
Share Article
Share Article
Related News
Which private banks had the best 2021 earnings growth in Asia?
1 March 2022
OCBC records higher wealth management income in 2021
23 February 2022
BNP Paribas WM hires head of Greater China market in Singapore
9 February 2022
These Asian private banks were the most aggressive in recruiting senior staff last year
4 February 2022
Pictet WM North Asia heavyweight resigns
26 January 2022
Movers & Shakers – Dec 2021
7 January 2022
Movers & Shakers – October 2021
2 November 2021
Julius Baer picks two from Bank of Singapore
2 September 2021
Movers & Shakers – August 2021
31 August 2021
Movers & Shakers – June 2021
2 July 2021
Pictet Wealth Management names new SA market leader, NA market group head amid raft of Asia appointments
24 June 2021
Movers & Shakers – April 2021
24 May 2021