Exclusive
Text size

APB Insights: Wealth continuum players the top hirers of 2021

By Carly Lau, reporter | 16 May 2022

Wealth continuum players were among the most aggressive hirers of private banking talent last year, according to Asian Private Banker’s Asia 2021 Private Banking RM Headcount & AUM per RM data, as they sought to bolster their presence in the key regional hubs of Hong Kong and Singapore. RM headcount across the region grew by 2.85% during the year to…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News