For Bank of China (Hong Kong) Private Banking, 2022 proved to be a stand-out year for its alternatives offerings. The lender closed several deals, including a private debt strategy for U/HNW clients. Despite that success, it plans to adopt a prudent approach when it comes to new solutions in 2023. That is according to Joey Tang, managing director, head of funds…
Alts Agenda – Why BOC(HK) is focusing on quality not quantity
By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 22 February 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
Exclusive
Alts Agenda – Apollo: “Never been a better entry point for U/HNWIs”
9 February 2023
Alts Agenda: Goldman Sachs PWM on exclusive PE offerings and top manager selections
16 January 2023
Alts Agenda – J.P. Morgan PB’s semi-liquids are the tonic for market volatility
12 December 2022
Premium Pickers – How UBP pushes alternatives to the forefront: Edouard Hoepffner
19 October 2022
How HSBC IWS brings “best-in-class” products to the wealth continuum
5 October 2022
Exclusive
Premium Pickers – We are selective on this “trendy” asset class: Morgan Stanley PWM
19 August 2022
Exclusive
Premium Pickers: Morphing Asian clients’ home bias into a global mindset
1 August 2022
Premium Pickers – Illiquid or semi-liquid alts? That is the question for this private bank
22 July 2022
Exclusive
UBS GWM adds hedge fund specialist to Greater China alts team
14 July 2022
Premium Pickers: Three ways UBS GWM is hedging market volatility
27 June 2022
Exclusive
PB clients flock to alts and ESG to beat inflation: Chng Chia Chia of J.P. Morgan AM
27 May 2022
Premium Pickers – Add PE and real estate amid volatile markets: Akshay Prasad of Nomura
25 May 2022