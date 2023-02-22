Exclusive
Text size

Alts Agenda – Why BOC(HK) is focusing on quality not quantity

By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 22 February 2023

For Bank of China (Hong Kong) Private Banking, 2022 proved to be a stand-out year for its alternatives offerings. The lender closed several deals, including a private debt strategy for U/HNW clients. Despite that success, it plans to adopt a prudent approach when it comes to new solutions in 2023. That is according to Joey Tang, managing director, head of funds…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News